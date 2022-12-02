 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian shares tentative ahead of U.S. payrolls data, dollar nurses losses

Reuters
Dec 02, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.2% in early trade. Nonetheless, the index is set to rise 4.2% for the week, hovering around the highest level since September.

Asian shares were flat and Treasuries held onto gains on Friday ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data, the next big test for investors looking for more signs of a shift from the Federal Reserve, while the dollar nursed heavy losses.

Japan's Nikkei fell 1.5%.

S&P 500 futures eased 0.3%, while Nasdaq futures fell 0.4%%. U.S. shares ended mixed on Thursday after a big rally the day before, buoyed by comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that did not sound as hawkish as some had feared.

U.S. data overnight including falling U.S. job openings and contracting U.S. manufacturing activity pointing to signs of easing cost pressure added to evidence that the Fed's rate hikes have cooled the economy.

Investors are also watching for more signs that China is easing its zero-COVID policy, and whether China would contribute more to global growth next year amid a looming global recession.