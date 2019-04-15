App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 07:44 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Asian shares supported by global growth hopes, eyes on earnings

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.1 percent with South Korea’s KOSPI up 0.5 percent. Australian shares slightly weaker.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Asian shares started on a firm footing on Monday and the dollar eased as risk appetite was whetted by better-than-expected data from China that helped boost confidence about the health of the world economy.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.1 percent with South Korea’s KOSPI up 0.5 percent. Australian shares slightly weaker.

Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.3 percent to the highest since early December.

Investors have been fretting about a global growth slowdown this year as trade disputes and tighter financial conditions hit demand. Last week, the International Monetary Fund cut its outlook for the world economy for the third time in six months.

related news

There have also been worries that weakness in key economies, including China, could spread to other countries, especially if elevated trade tensions between Beijing and Washington escalated further.

That explains why investors cheered Chinese data showing exports rebounded in March to a five-month high while new bank loans jumped by far more than expected. Total bank lending in the first three months of 2019 hit a record quarterly tally of 5.81 trillion yuan (USD 866.7 billion).

“Markets were buoyed by an improvement in China’s data which saw risk appetite improve,” ANZ said in a note to clients.

“A sustained improvement in the data will be important before confidence is restored. In the meantime, policymakers remain committed to setting ‘growth friendly’ monetary and fiscal policies.”

News over the weekend added to the upbeat mood. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday a US-China trade agreement would go “way beyond” previous efforts to open China’s markets to US companies and hoped that the two sides were “close to the final round” of negotiations.

Also helping sentiment, the Group of 20 industrialized nations have called for a trade truce in a sign world leaders are prepared to take action to curtail risks of a global economic slowdown.

“We expect a relatively market-friendly US-China deal,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch global economist Ethan Harris said in a note. “In our view, market and political concerns will constrain future fights. Think ‘skirmishes’ rather than ‘major battles.’”

The risk sensitive Australian dollar, which is also used as a proxy for China plays, hovered near a seven-week top at USD 0.7173.

Investors are next looking to China’s March-quarter gross domestic product data due Wednesday. All eyes are also on corporate earnings from major US companies after quarterly results from JPMorgan handily beat analyst estimates last week.

All that positive news boosted Wall Street on Friday with the Dow jumping 1 percent, the S&P500 climbing 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq adding 0.5 percent.

In currencies, the dollar index was a shade weaker at 96.909 against a basket of major currencies as demand for safe haven assets eased. It had slipped to a near three-week trough of 96.745 on Friday.

The euro held at USD 1.1302 as dealers were gearing up for demand from Japan as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial closed in on its multi-billion-euro acquisition of DZ Bank’s aviation-finance business.

The common currency was also supported by encouraging data from the euro zone where industrial output in February declined by less than expected.

In commodities, oil provided big milestones, with Brent breaking through the USD 70 threshold last week and the US benchmark posting six straight weeks of gains for the first time since early 2016.

Commodities have had the best first-quarter start ever, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said, calling the annualized returns they are tracking the strongest in the past 100 years.

Brent crude oil futures was last off 31 cents at USD 71.24 while crude futures, the US benchmark, eased 45 cents to USD 63.44.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 07:44 am

tags #Asian markets

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Ayushmann Khurrana hasn't penned a song for Tahira Kashyap, yet!

Saif Ali Khan: It's my right to not pose for the camera with Taimur

IPL 2019 highlights: Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris and Keemo Paul help D ...

Alia Bhatt wants to get to Hollywood and quickly that too!

Sonali Bendre on ignoring signs of cancer: As women, we are taught to ...

Kalank meets Avengers, Thanos and Spiderman dance to Varun Dhawan's Fi ...

Blockbuster Majili crosses the 50 CR gross mark after a minor drop!

Nithya Menen's striking thoughts on feminism and women trying to becom ...

Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr reveals which one is his favou ...

Pattinson, Harris Get Cricket Australia Contracts

Indonesians to Vote in World's Biggest Single-day Election on April 17

In Bengal's Ajodhya, BJP Emerges as the Only Alternative to TMC But th ...

#YourCallOnCN: Fans Pick Their India World Cup Squad

2019 World Cup | Smith & Warner Recalled, Handscomb and Hazlewood Miss ...

Happy Baisakhi 2019: US Lawmakers Greet Indian Americans, Laud Their C ...

Gay Mayor from 'Rust Belt' America Launches Presidential Bid

Maharashtra Journalist Commits Suicide by Hanging Himself, Note Recove ...

Women Helpers Assault 3-year-old in Hyderabad School, Insert Stones in ...

Will not allow Abdullahs, Muftis to divide India, says PM Modi

Will do anything to defeat Modi, Shah: Kejriwal on alliance with Congr ...

China-US trade talks nearing final round, says US Treasury Secretary S ...

BJP lines up Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath for campaign in ...

It's not too late to dive into 'Game of Thrones,' with help

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be flat as investors ey ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 15

Top brokerage calls on April 15: Morgan Stanley, Nomura 'neutral' on T ...

Here are the bulk and block deals of April 12

Azam Khan denies saying 'Jaya Prada wears khaki underpants', vows to w ...

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres with live-stream of first episode; ...

Unemployment in Jaipur's real estate sector: Factors including demonet ...

Jet Airways crisis: Pilots body defers 'no flying' call ahead of lende ...

Over 120 people killed, nearly 600 wounded in Libya since violence esc ...

Singapore Open 2019: Kento Momota rallies to down Anthony Sinisuka Gin ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.