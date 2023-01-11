 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian shares subdued, dollar steady, focus on US CPI data

Jan 11, 2023 / 08:02 AM IST

Asian equities edged higher on Wednesday, while the dollar steadied as investors braced for U.S. inflation data that will influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.28% higher, while Japan's Nikkei gained 1%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.80%.

While China's reopening from pandemic controls has boosted investor sentiment, with stocks in the country and Hong Kong starting the year with a strong rally, some investors have booked profits on doubts over the sustainability of the market's rebound.

China's stocks opened 0.1% higher while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.6% at the start of the day.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended higher as investors heaved a sigh of relief after Fed Chair Jerome Powell refrained in a speech from commenting on rate policy but said the Fed's independence was essential for it to battle inflation.

"With some expectations that Powell would likely pushback on the easing financial conditions, equity markets celebrated the lack of any clear guidance on policy direction," Saxo strategists said.