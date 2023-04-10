 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian shares subdued as jobs data raises odds of Fed rate hike

Reuters
Apr 10, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.14% higher, while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.5%. Australian, Hong Kong and European markets are closed for Easter. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were flat.

Asian shares inched higher, while the dollar started the week on the front foot after the U.S. jobs data underscored a tight labour market, firming up expectations that the Federal Reserve will again raise interest rates at its meeting next month.

China shares eased on Monday, with the bluechip CSI300 Index 0.2% lower, while the Shanghai Composite Index down nearly 0.3%.

Labor Department data on Friday showed that nonfarm payrolls increased by 236,000 jobs last month, just shy of the 239,000 expected by economists in a Reuters poll.