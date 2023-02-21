 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Asian shares stutter, dollar rally pauses as Fed cues eyed

Reuters
Feb 21, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.34% to 531.85, hovering around six-week lows of 529.30 it touched last week.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks edged lower on Tuesday as the prospect of the U.S. central bank having to stay on its hawkish path weighed on sentiment, with investors looking to the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting for further monetary policy clues.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.34% to 531.85, hovering around six-week lows of 529.30 it touched last week.

The index is down nearly 3% this month after jumping 8.6% in January as a slew of robust U.S. economic data reinforced fears that interest rates may need to rise further and stay higher for longer.

The market is now pricing U.S. interest rates to peak at 5.30% in July and remain above 5% by the end of the year, moving away from expectations of deeper rate cuts this year.