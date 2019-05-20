App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 20, 2019 07:48 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Asian shares steady after steep losses; Saudi comments lift oil

Australian shares jumped 1.4% after the center-right Liberal National Coalition pulled off a shock win in federal elections, beating the left-wing Labor Party.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Share markets in Asia got off to a steady start on Monday as investors tried to catch their breath following another week of escalating trade tensions between the United States and China.

In early trade, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tacked on 0.6% after a steep 3% loss the previous week. US S&P 500 e-mini futures also turned higher, rising 0.5% following losses on Wall Street on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%, the S&P 500 lost 0.58% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.04%.

Australian shares jumped 1.4% after the center-right Liberal National Coalition pulled off a shock win in federal elections, beating the left-wing Labor Party.

related news

Japan’s Nikkei stock index added 0.4%, after data showed growth in the world’s third-biggest economy unexpectedly accelerated in the first quarter.

The modest gains on Monday came even as financial markets remained on edge over the intensifying Sino-US trade war, with the Trump administration last week adding Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to a trade blacklist.

The repercussions of that move were evident as Alphabet Inc’s Google suspended business with Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware, software and technical services except those publicly available via open source licensing.

Google’s suspension of business with Huawei “signals that even though the trade talks are being characterized as being stalled, when we factor in China saying there is no point (in) US negotiators coming to Beijing in current circumstances as they did Friday, then the chance of a G20 deal seem more remote,” Greg McKenna, strategist at McKenna Macro said in a note to clients.

Noting the festering trade war, continued uncertainty over Brexit and rising tensions between the United States and Iran, McKenna said investors are currently “headline trading.”

“(It’s) too soon to see the economic consequences of the battle escalating. And so belief can be suspended until that time,” he said.

Oil markets, however, saw some active trade early on after Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Sunday that there was consensus among the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to maintain production cuts to “gently” reduce inventories.

Both US crude and Brent crude jumped more than 1% following the minister’s comments, with West Texas Intermediate fetching USD 63.51 a barrel and Brent crude at USD 73.05 per barrel.

In currency markets, China’s offshore yuan rebounded after touching its weakest level against the dollar since November on Friday. It was last trading at 6.9280 per dollar.

In onshore trading on Friday, the yuan weakened past the psychologically important 6.9 per dollar level to end at its softest level in 19 weeks. However, sources say the country’s central bank is expected to use foreign exchange intervention and monetary policy tools to stop it weakening past the 7-per-dollar level in the near term.

On Monday, the dollar added 0.2% against the yen to 110.30, and the euro was up 0.1% at USD 1.1165.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was down a touch at 97.980.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 2.4068% compared with a U.S. close of 2.393% on Friday, while the two-year yield touched 2.2187%, up from Friday’s U.S. close of 2.202%.

Spot gold was 0.1% higher at USD 1,278.42 per ounce.
First Published on May 20, 2019 07:48 am

tags #Asian markets

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Cannes 2019: Hina Khan shares the frame with Priyanka Chopra and Nick ...

Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor anniversary: Here’s how love blossomed be ...

When Aditi Rao Hydari had to make out with a complete stranger at a fi ...

PM Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath visit has exploded on the Internet

Exclusive: Nawazuddin Siddiqui cuts two cakes on his birthday; the act ...

Have you seen Aaradhya Bachchan’s rocking performance on Ranveer Sin ...

Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff can run like a cheetah to hog his ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Harbhajan Singh queues up to cast his vote i ...

Deepika Padukone is back from Cannes; check her 'latex' pictures here!

Eleven Killed as Gunmen Open Fire in a Bar in Brazil: Officials

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019: Odisha Board to Announce Class 10 Results ...

BSE Odisha 10th Matric Result 2019: Odisha Board to Declare Class 10 R ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Muscat-bound Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing as Passenger Suf ...

Congress May Fail to Capitalise on Assembly Poll Win in Rajasthan as P ...

BJP's Act East Policy May Bring Favourable Returns as Exit Polls Predi ...

Tamil Nadu May Prove to be Face-saver for UPA as Pollsters Predict Con ...

BJP Likely to Come Back with Thumping Majority in MP as Pollsters Pred ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results: News18-Ipsos poll predicts 42-45 seats ...

Rajasthan Exit Poll Results: News18-Ipsos poll shows BJP regaining mom ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll projects honours even in Andhra Pradesh, 12-14 ...

Top stocks to watch out for on May 20: Tata Motors, Jet Airways, Inter ...

Asian shares steady after steep losses; Saudi comments lift oil

Oil prices jump as Saudi Arabia suggests OPEC+ to keep production cut ...

Global dividends hit record in first quarter as companies shake off ma ...

Exit Poll Results 2019: Pollsters say BJP-led NDA will return; Mamata ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6: Who's made it to the finale, and h ...

Indian Women's League 2019: Goalkeeper Afshan Ashiq aims to change per ...

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's 'dissent' is reflective of a stro ...

Donald Trump's planned immigration policy focuses on retaining merit; ...

Exit polls, election outcome to set tone for markets; Sebi, stock exch ...

At Kolkata's Zakaria Street, food and old world charm make for a vibra ...

Enter Sultana’s Reality: Exploring the relationship between women an ...

Samsung could reportedly launch the remodled Galaxy Fold next month
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.