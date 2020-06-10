App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 07:14 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Asian shares slip after mixed Wall Street session

Australian S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4%, Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.8% and South Korea's KOSPI slipped 0.3%.

Reuters
Representative Image
Representative Image

Asian equities slipped on Wednesday after most US stocks pared gains made during their recent rally, although the Nasdaq benchmark reached its second straight day at a record high as oil prices rose.

Investors adopted a more cautious stance as attention turned to the U.S. Federal Reserve, which wraps up its two-day meeting later on Wednesday.

"Markets have taken a pause given the run-up we've had in recent weeks," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management. "If you look at past Fed meetings it has been gloomy so it would be interesting to see the data they put forward given the jobs report."

Close

Australian S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4%, Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.8% and South Korea's KOSPI slipped 0.3%.

related news

No major policy announcements are expected from the Fed, but the U.S. central bank will issue its first economic projections since December. Investors will be watching as the Fed attempts to gauge the economic cost of widespread pandemic-related lockdowns, as well as any hints of future stimulus.

The Nasdaq's 0.3% gain came on the back of strong gains in tech-related shares, a day after the index became the first major Wall Street index to confirm a new bull market. Apple , up 3.2%, gave the Nasdaq its biggest boost on Tuesday.

But the Dow and S&P 500 benchmarks both fell. Financial and industrial shares, which have been among stocks that have surged in recent weeks on hopes of an improved economic outlook, were the biggest drags on the S&P 500 on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.09% and the S&P 500 declined 0.78%.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 0.5%, about 6% below its all-time peak in February.

Oil prices closed higher as concerns about a resurgence in coronavirus cases were offset by recent commitments from the major oil producers to rein in production.

Brent oil futures rose 38 cents to settle at $41.18 a barrel, while U.S. crude settled up 75 cents at $38.94.

In currency markets, the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc both gained against the dollar for a second straight day this week.

The yen rose to one-week highs against the greenback, while the Swiss franc climbed to its highest in more than two months versus the greenback.

Latin American stocks and currencies were down Tuesday as investors cashed in after a recent rally. Regional currencies weakened ahead of the Fed meeting.

The declines weighed on the broader emerging markets shares benchmark , which was up 0.2%. The broader Latin American shares benchmark was down 0.85%.

Gold jumped 1.2% on Tuesday as investors sought refuge in the safe-haven asset as they await remarks from the Fed meeting. U.S. gold futures settled up 1% to $1,721.90 an ounce.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 07:10 am

tags #Asian markets

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

For Indian women, the coronavirus economy is a devastating setback

For Indian women, the coronavirus economy is a devastating setback

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally at 11,335; death toll in UK crosses 50,000

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally at 11,335; death toll in UK crosses 50,000

BJP, Congress allege 'mega scam' in purchase of medical equipment for COVID-19 in Odisha

BJP, Congress allege 'mega scam' in purchase of medical equipment for COVID-19 in Odisha

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.