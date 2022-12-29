 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian shares skid as COVID surge in China unsettles investors

Reuters
Dec 29, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

Asian share markets fell along with oil prices on Thursday as soaring COVID cases in China unsettled investors who have been expecting the world's second biggest economy to regather momentum after the relaxation of stringent COVID curbs.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.06%, and was set for a third straight week of losses.

China shares opened 0.4% lower, while Hong Kong's stock market fell 1%. Japan's Nikkei fell more than 1% to a nearly three month low, while Australia's resource heavy S&P/ASX 200 index lost 1.18%.

China's health system has come under heavy stress since Beijing started dismantling its zero-COVID regime at the start of the month.

On Monday, China announced it would end quarantine requirements for inbound travellers on Jan. 8, and several countries, including the United States and Japan, have made COVID tests mandatory for travellers from China.

Nomura analysts said in a note that there could be significant waves of infection across China, spreading from urban to rural areas, during the nationwide travel rush for the Lunar New Year which falls on Jan. 22.