App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 07:58 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Asian shares rise to seven-month high on US, China manufacturing rebound

Australian shares gained 0.8 percent while Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent, extending its gains for a third session.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Asia shares extended their rally on Tuesday as factory activity surveys from China and the United States boosted investor confidence, triggering the largest one-day sell-off in the US Treasury market in nearly three months.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent to a seven-month high after rallying more than one percent in the previous session.

Australian shares gained 0.8 percent while Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent, extending its gains for a third session.

Wall Street shares jumped on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both rising more than one percent, with the Dow lifted by sharp gains in Caterpillar Inc and Boeing Co.

related news

Investors cheered U.S. data overnight showing improvements in manufacturing activity last month and construction spending for February, which overshadowed an unexpected drop in retail sales.

The upbeat readings added to earlier data showing China's manufacturing sector surprisingly returned to growth for the first time in four months in March in a sign government stimulus steps were starting to be felt.

The rare bright news for the global economy comes in the wake of persistent worries over cooling demand across the world, with the Sino-U.S. tariff dispute, slowing trade and corporate profits prompting investors to dump risk assets over the past several months.

"The market is reacting to the improvement of the sentiment in China. Many investors are buying in anticipation of a rise in shares," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"But thinking about how things really are, at the end of the week (U.S.) jobless claims will be released and it's true that individual consumption, which accounts for 70 percent of gross domestic product, hasn't been good. I think that has to be taken into account," Fujito said.

The encouraging data on manufacturing activity in the world's two biggest economies led to a wobbly start to the U.S. bond market, with the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields booking their largest single-day jump since Jan. 4.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield overnight jumped to a more than one-week high of 2.502 percent, moving off a 15-month low of 2.340 percent touched on March 25.

The rise pushed the yield curve between three-month U.S. Treasury bills and 10-year notes further into positive territory, after being inverted for a week until last Friday.

BREXIT CHAOS

In the currency market, sterling took a knock after British lawmakers came no nearer to resolving the chaos surrounding the country's departure from the European Union.

The British parliament failed on Monday to find a majority of its own for any alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce deal.

"The only sensible thing for Theresa May to do is to step aside and let someone else take control of Brexit," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets in London.

"Failure to chose any of the options on Brexit took the floor under sterling and the currency stumbled like a rock," Aslam said in a note to clients.

Sterling was last down 0.25 percent at $1.3073, not far from last month's nadir of $1.2945.

The euro struggled near a three-week low of $1.1198 brushed early on Tuesday, and was last trading down a tenth of a percent at $1.1204.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was down a tad at 111.33 yen, but 1.5 percent above its 1-1/2-month low of 109.70 touched on March 25.

Oil prices hovered near their four-month peaks, after two key benchmarks booked their largest first-quarter gains in nearly a decade on positive signs for the global economy and tighter supplies.

U.S. crude futures traded at $61.92 per barrel, up half a percent on the day. Brent futures were up 0.4 percent at $69.28 a barrel.

Gold was 0.15 percent higher at $1,289.10.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 07:10 am

tags #Asian markets

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Enraged by Yogi Adityanath's 'Modiji ki Sena' Comment, Ex-Navy Chief t ...

Avengers Endgame: Paul Rudd's Ant-Man Has a Special Message for His In ...

Parineeti Chopra Can't Have Enough of Sania Mirza's 'Adorable' Son, Wa ...

QUIZ | How Closely Did You Follow India's Journey During the 2011 Worl ...

World Autism Awareness Day: Autistic Children More Likely to Face Malt ...

Facebook News Feed: Social Media Giant adds ‘Why Am I Seeing This’ ...

Facebook May Hire Journalists to Curb Fake News Ahead of Lok Sabha Ele ...

Urvashi Rautela Slams Video Which Claimed Boney Kapoor Touched Her Ina ...

PUBG Mobile Prime, Prime Plus Subscriptions Go Live: Everything You Ne ...

Why the Supreme Court ruling on Sebi’s discretion to impose penalty ...

FY19 GST mop up overshoots estimates; March collections at record Rs 1 ...

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Facebook says removed pages linked to India's Congress party ahead of ...

Brexit: UK parliament fails to find an alternative

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade little changed; metal, bank ...

Comfortable buying Nifty with a 1-2 year time frame, says BoB Capital

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar ...

Asian shares rise to seven-month high on US, China manufacturing rebou ...

Taking on Left in Wayanad, rejecting AAP, bargaining with allies: Cong ...

Kiren Rijiju's attempt to rescue citizenship bill and NRC ends up mudd ...

Reserve Bank of India to cut rates for second consecutive time ahead o ...

Britain rejects Theresa May's Brexit plan again, Cabinet to hold marat ...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Super Deluxe, Majili: I'm in a space now where ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India' with OEM maker Wistron, ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Parineeti Chopra’s ‘khala’ moment with Sania Mirza’s son is to ...

Raashi Khanna feels that punishment for sexual harassment crimes shoul ...

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Kajol reveals that her otherwise intense hu ...

Ahead of World Cup 2019, Yuvraj Singh is reminiscing 2011 win with Sac ...

Joe Russo confirms that Marvel Universe is ready to welcome an LGBTQ s ...

Ajay Devgn’s fan base will rise this year, predicts ganesha

AR Rahman's Indian Marvel Anthem reveals that the Avengers are ready t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.