App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 08:11 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Asian shares rally on US-China trade deal hopes

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.34% to one-year high after a market holiday on Monday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Asian shares closed in on their July peak on Tuesday on increasing signs the United States and China are inching closer to a truce in their trade war and on optimism the US economy is well poised for solid, consumer-driven growth.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade after hitting a four-month high the previous day.

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.34% to one-year high after a market holiday on Monday.

Close

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.37% to a record high of 3,078.27 on Monday while the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq also clinched all-time highs.

related news

In Europe, shares rallied more than 1%, with many reaching their highest level since January 2018. The STOXX 600 index of small, mid-sized and large companies across Europe surged to highs last seen in July 2015.

U.S. S&P500 futures gained a further 0.2% in Asia after the Financial Times reported on Tuesday that the United States is considering dropping some tariffs on China.

The story came after Beijing and Washington spoke of progress in trade talks on Friday and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said licenses for U.S. companies to sell components to China's Huawei Technologies Co will come "very shortly."

U.S. employment data released on Friday showed strong job gains despite the drag from a strike at General Motors , offering some assurance that consumers would continue to support the slowing economy.

"The data suggests the U.S. is almost in a full employment. More importantly those strong numbers came after three rate cuts by the Fed," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"When the Fed did precautionary easing in the past - after Mexico crisis in 1994 and Asia/Russian crisis in 1997-98 - a rally in stock prices followed. No wonder money is flowing to risk assets now," he said.

Bonds are losing some of their appeal and the yield on benchmark 10-year notes rose back to 1.799% compared to last week's low of 1.670%.

In the currency market, the dollar gained to 108.60 yen, extending its recovery from 107.89 touched on Friday.

Trade optimism kept the Chinese yuan near its highest levels since mid-August, with the offshore yuan at 7.0246 per dollar.

The euro changed hands at $1.1128, off last week's high of $1.1175.

The Australian dollar traded at $0.68915, staying near one-week low after a dire set of retail sales numbers released on Monday suggested the economy was still struggling despite three cuts in interest rates.

Still, that has did little to change market expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hold fire on Tuesday.

Oil prices held firm after hitting their highest levels since late September, buoyed by an improved outlook for crude demand as better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth added to market hopes a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal would be reached this month.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded at $56.56 per barrel, having hit a six-week high of $57.43 on Monday.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 07:35 am

tags #Asian markets

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.