Asian shares posted big losses in August on trade jitters, recession fears

Asian shares posted their biggest drop in three months in August, as escalating Sino-U.S. trade tensions and fears of a global recession prompted investors to sell riskier assets.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, fell 3.4% last month, its worst decline since May.
The United States and China announced new tariffs on each other's products in August after a brief truce.
Also, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell below the two-year yield briefly, stoking further fears of a potential recession. An inverting yield curve is seen as a leading indicator of an impending economic recession.
egional shares were also let down by a lacklustre earnings performance by Asian firms in the second quarter. Refinitiv data showed 55% of Asian firms missed their consensus earnings estimates in the June quarter.
In August, equities markets in Hong Kong plummeted 7.4% and Singapore shed 5.9%, while Japan and Thailand both fell more than 3%.All of Asia's equities markets made losses last month.