App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 07:46 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Asian shares pause near eight-month high, dollar weakens

Japan's Nikkei eased 0.2 percent as the yen strengthened.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Asian stocks held near eight-month highs on Thursday and the dollar slipped again on expectations global interest rates will stay lower for longer after a dovish turn by the European Central Bank and milder than expected U.S. inflation.

The British pound was little changed after European leaders agreed to extend the deadline for UK to leave the union to the end of October, averting a potential crash out of the bloc on Friday with no divorce deal.

But investors' risk appetite was generally capped by U.S. threats earlier this week to slap tariffs on goods from the European Union.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan paused after four straight days of gains but held near its highest since last August.

related news

Japan's Nikkei eased 0.2 percent as the yen strengthened.

Overnight, European and U.S. shares gained. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 added 0.35 percent, the Nasdaq climbed 0.7 percent while the Dow was barely changed.[.N]

"There were big worries last year that central banks globally are moving towards policy tightening. Those fears have reversed now," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP.

"There have also been easings in Asia. That is a reasonably positive backdrop for equities," Oliver added.

"The complication is the growth slowdown."

On Wednesday, the European Central Bank (ECB) kept its loose policy stance and warned that threats to global economic growth remained. The ECB has already pushed back its first post-crisis interest rate hike, and President Mario Draghi raised the prospect of more support for the struggling euro zone economy if its slowdown persisted.

In response, European bank stocks declined and the yield on Germany's benchmark 10-year bond fell to a one-week low of negative 0.039 percent.

Separately, data showed U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in 14 months in March but underlying inflation remained benign against a backdrop of slowing global economic growth.

Minutes from a March 19-20 meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers showed they agreed to be patient about any changes to its interest rate policy as they saw the U.S. economy weathering a global slowdown without a recession in the next few years.

U.S. Treasury yields slipped in response, reinforcing expectations that the Fed would hold rates steady or possibly cut them by the end of the year.

However, AMP's Oliver said some encouraging economic signs were now emerging, helped by the "great retreat" on policy by global central banks, fiscal stimulus in China and progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday the United States and China have largely agreed on a mechanism to ensure that both sides stick to the deal, including establishing new "enforcement offices."

Investors will next focus on inflation data from China at 0130 GMT. A weak number could raise fears of deflation spreading across the world, while a pick-up could add to optimism that government support measures are slowly beginning to percolate through the economy.

In currencies, the dollar index fell for a fourth straight day to 96.909. The euro was barely changed at $1.1278 while the Japanese yen paused after three days of gains at 111.03.

Sterling traded at $1.3095, unchanged on the day and staying in a triangle holding pattern between $1.2945 and $1.3380 during the past month or so.

In commodities, Brent futures eased 14 cents to $71.59 a barrel. U.S. crude dipped 24 cents to $64.37.

Gold hovered near a two-week top on Thursday at $1,307.795 an ounce as investors fretted about the global economy and trade tensions.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 07:38 am

tags #Asian markets

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

83: Our special date with Ranveer Singh and team is just a year away!

PM Narendra Modi biopic stalled: Varun Dhawan bats in favour of respec ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Kieron Pollard overshadows Gaylestorm, KL Rahul, ...

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma gifts his bat to a fan f ...

World Cup 2019: Glen Maxwell plays model, reveals Australia’s new je ...

Aditya Roy Kapur pursues his passion for magic, to launch his own albu ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni and Sakshi grab some shut eye… on the airport flo ...

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker is a director with his armour on!

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Lite: Politician Dances As India Lines Up at T ...

EVM Glitches in Many Places as Voting for Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls Be ...

Google Issues Clarification After Delhi HC asks RBI How Google Pay is ...

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Bhaiyyaji Joshi Among First to Cast Vote in N ...

Swara Bhasker, Renuka Shahane Among First Celebs to React on EC's Orde ...

Never Thought 'Student Of The Year' Sequel Will Happen So Soon: Varun ...

India's Population Grew Double the Rate of China Between 2010-2019: UN ...

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch RR vs CSK On Live TV ...

'I Think Spying Did Occur': Attorney General William Barr Says on Trum ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

IMF's Gita Gopinath says India must 'transparently communicate' growth ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Phase 1 polling begins today

EU offers PM Theresa May Brexit pause to October 31

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid caution ahead of g ...

Top stocks to watch out for on April 11: Jet Airways, Tata Motors, Bha ...

Top brokerage calls for April 11: Jefferies bullish on Havells, Whirlp ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 11

All eyes on Meghalaya's Tura as contest between Mukul Sangma and PA Sa ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here's everything WhatsApp is doing to avoid ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 9: Flag wars hit Dakshina ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: 907 artistes issue joint statement in support ...

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu wins fifth term as PM; Opposition ...

Singapore Open 2019: B Sai Praneeth falls short against Kento Momota; ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Jet Airways crisis deepens further, cash-strapped airline to operate o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.