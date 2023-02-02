English
    Asian shares jump, dollar eases after Jerome Powell comments

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.84% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.37%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.37%.

    Reuters
    February 02, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
    Asian stocks jumped on Thursday while the dollar eased after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a "disinflationary" process was underway, boosting risk appetite and hope that the U.S. central bank will soon end its monetary tightening streak.

    Chinese stocks were 0.11% higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up nearly 1%.

    Chinese stocks were 0.11% higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up nearly 1%.

    The U.S. central bank announced an expected 25 basis points interest rate increase after a year of larger hikes and said it had turned a key corner in the fight against a high inflation rate. But policymakers projected "ongoing increases" in borrowing costs would still be needed.