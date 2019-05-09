App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 07:37 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Asian shares hit fresh six-week lows ahead of crucial US-China trade talks

Japan's Nikkei average shed 0.9 percent to its five-week low, while South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.8 percent and the Australian benchmark added 0.3 percent.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Asian shares hit six-week lows in early trade on Thursday as increased tensions ahead of key Sino-US trade negotiations fanned fresh concerns about the outlook for the global economy.

Investor focus has zeroed in on trade issues this week with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He expected to try to salvage a deal during negotiations with the United States in Washington on Thursday and Friday. That would avoid a sharp increase in tariffs on Chinese goods scheduled to take effect on Friday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.3 percent to its lowest level since March 28.

Stocks extended earlier losses in Asian trade after President Donald Trump said that China "broke the deal" in trade talks with Washington and would face stiff tariffs if no agreement is reached.

related news

Japan's Nikkei average shed 0.9 percent to its five-week low, while South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.8 percent and the Australian benchmark added 0.3 percent.

Trump has threatened to raise tariffs to 25 percent from 10 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports at 12:01 a.m. ET (0401GMT) on Friday. Beijing has threatened to retaliate if tariffs rise, without elaborating on the details.

Kazuhiko Fuji, senior fellow at RIETI, a Japanese government affiliated think-tank, said the bilateral talks are looking fragile.

"I would suspect the U.S. will just hand China an ultimatum. No wonder the U.S. yield curve is almost inverting again," he said.

The yield spread between three-month bills and the 10-year notes shrank to 3 basis points, compared with about 15 basis points a few weeks ago.

The closely-watched spread turned negative in late March, spooking investors, who read the development as portending a future recession.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield stood at 2.460 percent, having hit its lowest level in five weeks of 2.426 percent on Wednesday.

Wall Street shares ended a choppy session flat to lower overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising marginally, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite dropping 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

In the currency market, sterling weakened on signs that Brexit talks between Britain's government and the main opposition party may soon collapse.

The pound fell below the psychologically key $1.30 level, touching a six-day low overnight, and last traded at $1.301.

The dollar index against a basket of six major peers was flat, with other major currencies also confined to well-trodden ranges. The euro was little changed at $1.1194 and the Japanese yen little changed versus the greenback at 109.96 yen.

In the commodity market, oil futures gained on Wednesday, boosted by a surprise drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles, but an escalating U.S.-Chinese trade fight limited gains as investors worried about the global outlook for energy demand.

Brent crude futures dropped 0.4 percent to $70.03 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also retreated 0.5 percent to $61.82 per barrel.

Copper fell to a near three-month low on Wednesday on concerns over a potential resumption of tit-for-tat trade tariffs between the United States and China.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.5 percent to $6,148 a tonne, after touching its lowest since Feb. 15 at $6,119.
First Published on May 9, 2019 07:10 am

tags #Asian markets

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

BOOM! Ishaan Khatter makes it official that Shahid Kapoor did date Pri ...

PM Narendra Modi takes another dig at the late Rajiv Gandhi

IPL 2019 Highlights: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw star in DC’s 2 wicke ...

As Avengers: Endgame gears up to overtake Avatar; Twitterati come up w ...

MET Gala 2019: If Deepika Padukone is Barbie, is Ranveer Singh Ken?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son has a name and it’s straight ...

Mental Hai Kya vs Super 30: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli attacks ...

Gajraj Rao has a hilarious reaction to Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala ha ...

Prodigy singer Keith Flint took drugs and alcohol before his death, re ...

News18 Daybreak | SC to Hear Plea Over Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship and ...

Gujarat Board Result 2019: GSEB 12th Result for Science Declared at gs ...

Man Has 2 Year-Long-Battle With IRTC Over Cancelled Ticket, Gets Rs 33 ...

Indira Jaising, Anand Grover Allege 'Victimisation' After SC Notice to ...

Gujarat Board HSC 2019: GSEB Released 12th Results for Science at gseb ...

Ahead of 'Maharshi' Release, Theatres Hike Ticket Prices; Telangana Go ...

Trump Invokes 'Executive Privilege' over Full Mueller Report

Owner, Who 'Forced' Workers to Clean Septic Tank in Delhi, Arrested fo ...

Florida Governor Signs Bill Allowing Teachers to Carry Guns in School

Will support any "non-Modi" party if Delhi given full statehood, says ...

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi's transformation from a 'reluctant leade ...

When strategic autonomy takes front seat: India-US ties through the le ...

Why the government is looking to sweeten the ESOP deal for startups

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat ahead of US-C ...

Asian shares hit fresh six-week lows ahead of crucial US-China trade t ...

Market will be nervous and volatile till election results, says Sundar ...

In election years, stock market performed better post poll results, tr ...

North East Delhi Muslims favour AAP's Dilip Pandey, but Sheila Dikshit ...

Toll rises to 10 in suicide blast outside Lahore's Data Darbar Sufi sh ...

Delhi Talks: India must build on gains or risk becoming a footnote in ...

Before Student Of The Year 2, ranking directors who made their debut w ...

Civil Aviation Minister seeks report on allocation of airport slots va ...

Champions League: Lucas Moura's hat-trick breaks Ajax hearts and prope ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Voting on Delhi’s water crisis — the matt ...

Google Pixel 3a XL review: A practical smartphone that’s out to chal ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.