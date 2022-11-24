 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian shares higher on signs of US Fed slowdown, China stimulus

Reuters
Nov 24, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher on Thursday, buoyed by signals the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow the pace of interest rate hikes and news of fresh economic stimulus from China, with the dollar failing to recoup losses.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8% in early trade, boosted by a 0.6% gain in South Korean shares, a 0.5% increase in China's bluechips and a 0.9% jump in Hong Kong's Hang Seng index

Japan's Nikkei surged 1.3%.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.2%, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.3%, after modest gains in U.S. stocks on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Bank of Korea slowed down the pace of tightening to a more modest 25 basis points, joining other central banks that have downshifted away from outsized hikes amid a looming global recession.

Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting also showed a "substantial majority" of Fed policymakers agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes.