App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 07:52 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Asian shares gain on US-Mexico trade optimism

Australian shares added 0.5 percent while Japan's Nikkei jumped 0.8 percent.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Asian shares advanced again on Tuesday while major currencies held on to gains amid hopes global tariff tensions were abating as the United States and Mexico made a deal to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Investors expect Canada too would agree to the new terms to preserve a three-nation pact, ultimately dispelling the economic uncertainty caused by US President Donald Trump's repeated threats to ditch the 1994 NAFTA accord.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.3 percent for a second straight day of gains. Australian shares added 0.5 percent while Japan's Nikkei jumped 0.8 percent.

New York's S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes hit record highs and bond yields rose, while prices for copper, considered a barometer of global growth, climbed.

related news

However, some analysts were treating this rally with a degree of caution.

"News of the US-Mexico trade deal has fuelled risk appetite," analysts at ANZ said in a note to clients.

"It is hard to extrapolate much out of it, as the United States continues to treat each country and deal on its own merit. We remain wary of the current rally in risk appetite, and see it as short-lived."

Investors will keep an eye on US economic data with consumer confidence figures due later in the day and the latest estimate for second-quarter gross domestic product expected on Wednesday.

"The NAFTA agreement is clearly a positive to the extent that it reduces the risk of a generalized global trade war," JPMorgan analysts said in a note, though they cautioned it was not automatically positive for the outcome of talks with China.

"Despite this, APAC equities including HK/China should benefit from the weaker US dollar and risk-on moves."

The dollar index paused near one-month lows against major currencies to be last at 94.762.

Against the yen, the greenback held at 111.20.

The euro held near a one-month top at USD 1.1680.

The Australian dollar, which is often used as a liquid hedge for global growth, hovered around USD 0.7345 to stay well above a trough of USD 0.7248.

The Chinese yuan held near a four-week high to the dollar, a day after the country's central bank took steps to support the currency.

Commodity markets showed signs of optimism in global economic growth prospects. Copper, a favoured indicator of industrial momentum, held near a two-week high of USD 6,112.00 a tonne .

Oil prices were buoyant, with Brent up 25 cents to USD 0.76.46 a barrel and US crude rising 19 cents to USD 69.07.

Gold too was firm too with spot prices at USD 1211.36 an ounce.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 07:35 am

tags #Asian markets

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.