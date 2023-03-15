 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian shares gain as fears about rapid Fed hikes, bank crisis fade

Reuters
Mar 15, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Investors piled back into stocks in U.S. markets overnight as fears about contagion in the banking sector following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last week eased.

Asian equities rose sharply on Wednesday, tracking a relief rally on Wall Street and as U.S. inflation data delivered no nasty surprises, reinforcing hopes the Federal Reserve will likely go for a smaller rate hike when it meets next week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1.44% higher, having slid 1.7% on Tuesday after SVB's collapse triggered heavy selling by investors in the last few trading sessions.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.33% in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei was mostly flat.