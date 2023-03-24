 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian shares falter on banking concerns, bonds bet on last rate hikes

Reuters
Mar 24, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6%% on Friday, erasing some of the recent gains to be up 1.7% for the week. Japan's Nikkei also slid 0.4%.

Asian shares were lower on Friday as lingering banking stability concerns gripped Wall Street, while bonds bet the recent slew of rate hikes by central banks will be among the last of the cycle, allowing for policy relief later in the year.

China's bluechips eased 0.4%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 0.7%, and both the S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were in the red.

Data out on Friday also showed Japan's manufacturing activity contracted for a fifth straight month in March, adding to evidence of sputtering global demand, while core consumer inflation in Japan eased, although price pressures persist.