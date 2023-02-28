 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Asian shares edge higher, dollar rally takes a breather

Reuters
Feb 28, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.25% higher but was set to end the month down about 6%. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.44%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.51%.

Asian Markets

Asian shares nudged higher on Tuesday, tracking small gains on Wall Street, while the U.S. dollar paused after a sharp rally as month-end flows lift sentiment and investors adjust to expectations of more interest rate hikes.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.25% higher but was set to end the month down about 6%. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.44%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.51%.

China shares was up 0.4% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 1% higher but was on track to end its three month winning streak as the China reopening rally loses steam.

"The reopening story doesn't seem to be providing much uplift currently," ING economists said.