Asian shares edge higher ahead of US inflation data, yen firms

Reuters
Feb 14, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday, tracking a rebound on Wall Street ahead of a key U.S. inflation report, while the yen recouped losses against a sluggish dollar as Japan nominated a new central bank governor in a closely watched decision.

The bounce, however, is set to taper off in Europe, with the pan region Euro Stoxx 50 futures remaining largely flat. Both S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were off 0.1%.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rebounded 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6%.

Chinese shares wobbled, with the blue chips losing 0.4% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index easing 0.2%.