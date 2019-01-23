App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 07:46 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Asian shares dip, worries over growth and trade sour mood

Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 percent.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Asian stocks edged down on Wednesday on mounting signs of slowing global growth and anxiety over a yet-unresolved Sino-US trade dispute.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 percent.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow all posted their biggest one-day percentage drops since January 3 on Tuesday. The S&P lost 1.42 percent.

Putting a dent on risky assets was a report by the Financial Times that the Trump administration has rejected an offer from China for preparatory trade talks this week ahead of high-level negotiations scheduled for next week.

related news

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow denied the report, helping US equities pare some losses though the fresh concerns about US-China relations kept share prices in check.

Data published over the last 24 hours all pointed to a rough year ahead for the world economy.

US home sales tumbled 6.4 percent in December, falling short of the weakest forecast, to their lowest level in three years. Compared from a year ago, they were down more than 10 percent for the first time since 2011.

House price increases slowed sharply, adding to the evidences of a further loss of momentum in the housing market.

Canadian factory sales and wholesale trade both slumped more than expected in November, while in Germany survey by the ZEW research institute showed morale among German investors improved slightly in January, but their assessment of the economy’s current condition deteriorated to a four-year low.

Japan’s exports and imports also fell short of market expectations, with exports posting the biggest fall in more than two years.

The pressure on growth at home is also one of the reasons markets expect the Bank of Japan to keep policy easy at its meeting ending later on Wednesday, with slowing global demand set to see the central bank trimming its inflation forecast.

The latest weak indicators came after the IMF trimmed its global growth forecasts on Monday, in its second downgrade in three months, just after China reported its 2018 growth slipped to the worst level in nearly three decades.

“Risk assets prices have been essentially supported just by easing of US rate hike expectations,” said Shuji Shirota, head of macro economics strategy at HSBC Securities.

“Economic data has been weak and the U.S. government shutdown should be hurting economic sentiment but even that has been considered as positive for risk assets, on the ground that they make it difficult for the Fed to raise rates.”

US bond prices rebounded, with the benchmark 10-year yield slipping to 2.741 percent from Friday’s high of 2.799 percent, the highest level since December 27, with money market futures pricing out any chance of a Fed rate hike this year.

As US yields fell, the dollar lost steam against the yen, fetching 109.33 yen off Friday's three-week high of 109.895.

But the euro weakened against the dollar under the weight of recent weakness in the euro zone economy and worries about fallouts from Brexit.

The common currency traded at $1.1362 having hit a three-week low of $1.1336 on Tuesday.

In commodities, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 0.4 percent to $52.79 per barrel after shedding 1.9 percent the previous day.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 07:46 am

tags #Asian markets #Nikkei

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.