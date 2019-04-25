App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 07:33 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Asian shares dip; euro weighed by sagging German business morale

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei average edged up 0.3 percent to 22,264.81 points.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Asian shares slipped on Thursday as a surprise deterioration in German business morale rekindled fears of slowing global growth, while oil prices pulled back slightly after a sharp run-up earlier in the week.

The euro slumped to a 22-month low against the US dollar overnight after the drop in German business confidence highlighted the divergence between data in the euro zone and the United States.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei average edged up 0.3 percent to 22,264.81 points.

Overnight, Wall Street shrugged off some earnings misses but drifted lower at the end of the session, after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite registered record closing highs on Tuesday.

related news

Chotaro Morita, chief rates strategist at SMBC Nikko, noted

hopes that the Chinese economy is bottoming out have contributed to recent rallies in global equities.

“Corporate earnings that have been released so far suggests the worst period for the Chinese economy was over. While that is supportive of share prices, that alone is not enough to keep the rally going for more than a month,” he said.

In the currency market, the dollar index, which measures the greenback versus a basket of six major rivals, rose to as high as 98.189 overnight, its highest level since May 2017. The index was last quoted at 98.133.

The euro sat at USD 1.1150, having suffered its biggest one-day loss against the dollar since early March.

The deteriorating reading on German business morale, in a survey by the IFO economic institute, bucked expectations for a small improvement.

The pound held at a two-month low, weighed down by a broad-based rally in the dollar and fading hopes of a breakthrough in Brexit talks between the British government and the opposition.

US Treasury yields fell across maturities on Wednesday as investors piled into the safe-haven asset after a slew of weak international economic data.

A sharp slowdown in Australian inflation also lifted bond prices, while Premier Li Keqiang in China said authorities should not underestimate the difficulties in the Chinese economy, adding to concerns about global demand.

However, the US yield curve steepened to its widest level since November at one time on Wednesday, in an expression of bullish sentiment.

Oil prices hovered below six-month highs after data showed US crude stockpiles surged to their highest levels since October 2017, countering fears of tight supply resulting from OPEC output cuts and US sanctions on Venezuela and Iran.

Brent crude futures fell 0.4 percent to USD 74.29 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped 0.5 percent to USD 65.57 a barrel. Both benchmarks hit 5-1/2-month highs on Tuesday.

The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady later on Thursday and predict that inflation will fall short of its 2 percent target for three more years, signaling that its massive stimulus will stay in place for the foreseeable future.

Investors are also awaiting the release of US gross domestic product (GDP) data for the first quarter, due on Friday.
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 07:33 am

tags #Asian markets

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers: Endgame leaked on Tamilrockers hours ahead of release

Alia Bhatt doing aerial yoga with BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is oddly c ...

Shah Rukh Khan to play the antagonist in Atlee Kumar's next starring T ...

Nick Jonas' Sucker gets Parineeti Chopra 'into the mood' to shoot her ...

Game Of Thrones: Maisie Williams has a message for those who got awkwa ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: RCB notch their fourth win, move up from bottom s ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan: I always want to bite Taimur's bum, kiss him and ...

KXIP vs RCB: Hardus Viljoen drops Virat Kohli's catch but KL Rahul dro ...

Avengers Endgame movie review: Game over for Marvel's competition

From Christchurch to Sri Lanka, Terror Attacks on Places of Worship Sh ...

For 10 Years, You've Got Marvel Cinematic Universe All Wrong And It's ...

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2019: Application and Notification Released at u ...

UP Board Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board to Announce Class 12 Result ...

UP Board Result 2019: How to Check UPMPSP Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Res ...

UP Board Class 12 Inter Result 2019 to be Declared by Uttar Pradesh Bo ...

UPSC CAPF 2019 Exam: Know The Official Schedule and Paper Pattern

RRB JE 2019: Modify or Select Exam Language at RRB Portals Before May ...

Osmania University Result: Check Your Degree Revaluation Result for BA ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

The Dutch disease and its role in the current Venezuela crisis, explai ...

RBI divests entire stake in NHB, Nabard to government for Rs 1,470 cro ...

Picture emerges of well-to-do young bombers behind Sri Lankan carnage

WHO recommends one-hour maximum screen time per day for under-5 childr ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be in red ahead of Apri ...

Asian shares dip; euro weighed by sagging German business morale

Oil prices fall as soaring US supply offsets tighter Iran sanctions

Gold steady near 4-month low, pressured by strong dollar

Sri Lanka blasts: Doubts remain over Islamic State's involvement, but ...

'Congress ready for Delhi tie-up with AAP': Rahul Gandhi's proposal on ...

Steady rise in Child Sex Ratio in Haryana's Jhajjar gives BJP ammo to ...

From Iron Man 3 to Captain Marvel: How MCU complicates the idea of the ...

Reserve Bank of India sells entire stake in National Housing Bank, Nab ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: Clumsy baton exchanges during rela ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Madras High Court lifts TikTok ban on app downloads; interim order sta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.