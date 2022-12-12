 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian shares dip, dollar firms ahead of central bank rate hikes

Reuters
Dec 12, 2022 / 06:24 AM IST

The U.S. consumer inflation report on Tuesday will set the tone for markets for the week. Economists expect core inflation to ease to 6.1% in November from a year ago, compared with a rise of 6.3% the previous month.

Asian shares dipped on Monday while the dollar drifted higher at the start of a hectic week, as markets awaited a flurry of rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and others.

However, risk could be on the upside, after data on Friday showed producer prices increased at a faster-than-expected pace, fuelling concerns the CPI report may indicate inflation is sticky and interest rates may have to stay higher for longer.

Wall Street dropped, Treasury yields advanced and while the dollar pared earlier losses.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1% on Monday, after tumbling 2.6% last week - the biggest fall since late September.

Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.5%, while South Korea dropped 0.7%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2%, while Nasdaq futures fell 0.3%, as caution mostly reigned.