App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 07:49 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Asian shares decline as US jobs data clouds global outlook

Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.4 percent in early trade after four consecutive sessions in the red last week.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Asian shares pulled back on Monday after US employment data raised doubts about the strength of the global economy while investor jitters ahead of crucial Brexit votes in the UK parliament this week weighed on the pound.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed from Friday’s three-week low. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.4 percent in early trade after four consecutive sessions in the red last week.

Wall Street’s main indexes posted their biggest weekly decline since the market tumbled at the end of 2018 last week, falling for the fifth consecutive day on Friday on the shocking payrolls data.

The US economy created only 20,000 jobs in February, the weakest reading since September 2017. As a result, bond yields dropped, with the 10-year Treasuries yield hitting a two-month low of 2.607 percent.

related news

The two-year yield also hit a two-month low of 2.438 percent, edging near the current Fed funds rate around 2.40 percent.

Fed funds futures are pricing in more than 20 percent chance of a rate cut this year.

“The headline reading was so weak that the market could have reacted more aggressively. I would say markets reacted relatively calmly because there were elements that suggest weakness is temporary,” said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income strategist at Nomura Securities.

While jobs growth was weak, average hourly earnings rose 11 cents, or 0.4 percent, raising the annual increase to 3.4 percent, the biggest gain since April 2009.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday that the central bank will be careful not to shock financial markets as it stabilizes its bond portfolio, saying the it does not see problems in the US economy that warrant an immediate change in its policy.

He also said the new normal for the Fed’s total liabilities may be in the ballpark of 16.5 percent of GDP.

Chinese data released over the weekend was slightly weaker though hopes for more policy support are likely to cushion any blows.

New bank loans in China fell a bit more than expected in February from a record the previous month, while money supply growth also missed forecast.

Following the data, China’s central bank on Sunday pledged to further support the slowing economy by spurring loans and lowering borrowing costs.

In the currency market, the euro stood at USD 1.12345, keeping some distance from Thursday’s USD 1.11765 hit after the European Central Bank’s surprisingly dovish stance. It was its lowest since late June 2017.

The dollar was softer at 111.12 yen, having peaked at a 2-1/2-month high of 112.135 last Tuesday.

The British pound was wobbly at USD 1.2986, having fallen to a three-week low of USD 1.2945 earlier on Monday on nervousness ahead of a crucial week in the UK’s troubled political debate over EU membership, with parliament expected to reject Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal in a vote on Tuesday.

If that happens, lawmakers will vote the next day on whether to leave without a deal on March 29. If they reject that, then on Thursday they are due to vote on a “limited” delay.

Oil prices steadied after dipping on Friday on concerns about a slower US economic growth and surging US oil supply.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.2 percent to USD 56.18 per barrel.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 07:49 am

tags #Asian markets

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

In a First, Pune to Vote in Two Phases, Over 8,000 Polling Stations to ...

Dialogue Commission Sets up High-level Panel to Reform Higher Educatio ...

Williamson Taken to Hospital for Scans on Injured Left Shoulder

In Uttar Pradesh, It’s Good News for BJP When the Electoral Wind Blo ...

Anil Kapoor Finally Reacts to His Viral Ageless Memes, Reveals Which O ...

Illness Ends Serena's Indian Wells Bid, No. 2 Halep Advances

JEE Advanced 2019: Exam to Clash with Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Update ...

EC's Model Code of Conduct Takes Effect, Central and State Govts Can't ...

Solari Uncertain Over Real Madrid Future Despite Victory

Lok Sabha polls to be held in 7 phases from April 11

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

NDA seeks people's blessings again, says Narendra Modi

EC to monitor social media; political ads to be pre-certified

New Pakistan with 'nayi soch' should show new action, says India

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty to focus on negative global cues ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Here are the bulk/block deals of March 8

India's trade figures will be major themes for the upcoming week

Rising demand for hooch during elections, used to influence voters, in ...

Ethiopian Airlines plane crash kills all 157 on board, including 4 Ind ...

BJP using air strikes in Pakistan to further political agenda, but too ...

Shraddha Srinath on her Bollywood debut in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan ...

IDBI Bank charts yet another revival strategy to bring banking, insura ...

Qualcomm seeks $31 million in damages from Apple for violating intelle ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

Nayantara Sahgal on her new book The Fate of Butterflies, the times we ...

I-League 2018-19: Tiki-taka technicians Chennai City FC exuded aura of ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Here are the first pictu ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding Reception: Shilpa Shetty arrives wi ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding Reception: Rekha, Sonali Bendre mak ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Natasha Dalal makes her ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta wedding reception: Sonali Bendre marks her ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding Reception: Bollywood favourites Abh ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding Reception: Hardik Pandya, Sachin Te ...

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta Wedding Reception: Little Aaradhya Bachchan ...

Arya and Sayyeshaa marriage: Allu Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Saira Banu atten ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.