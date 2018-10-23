App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Paints tumbles 5% on weak Q2 show

JPMorgan and Macquarie maintained their Neutral ratings on the stock, while BofAML maintained their By rating.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shares of Asian Paints fell 5 percent in early trade after the company posted a drop in profit.

The company reported a Q2 net profit of Rs 506 crore, down from Rs 593.66 crore year on year (YoY). Asian Paints also reported an operating margin of 16.9 percent, as against 18.8 percent YoY.

JPMorgan and Macquarie maintained their Neutral ratings on the stock, while BofAML maintained its Buy rating.

Q2 was operationally weak on adverse mix and high cost inflation, JPMorgan said about Asian Paints' results for the July-September quarter.

The lower margins, caused by a delay in price hikes, led to a miss, BofAML said.

At 09:19 hrs, Asian Paints was quoting at Rs 1,152.05, down 4.11 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 09:30 am

tags #Asian Paints #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

