Asian Paints tumbles 5% on weak Q2 show

Shares of Asian Paints fell 5 percent in early trade after the company posted a drop in profit.

The company reported a Q2 net profit of Rs 506 crore, down from Rs 593.66 crore year on year (YoY). Asian Paints also reported an operating margin of 16.9 percent, as against 18.8 percent YoY.

JPMorgan and Macquarie maintained their Neutral ratings on the stock, while BofAML maintained its Buy rating.

Q2 was operationally weak on adverse mix and high cost inflation, JPMorgan said about Asian Paints' results for the July-September quarter.

The lower margins, caused by a delay in price hikes, led to a miss, BofAML said.

At 09:19 hrs, Asian Paints was quoting at Rs 1,152.05, down 4.11 percent from the previous close.