you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Paints slips on Morgan Stanley downgrade; remains among its favourite long-term play

According to the research firm, Asian Paints remains one of its favourite long-term plays and expects balanced risk reward at current market price.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Asian Paints traded lower by over by a percent on September 30 after global research firm Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from overweight to equalweight with a target of Rs 1,820 per share.

According to the research firm, Asian Paints remains one of its favourite long-term plays and expects a balanced risk-reward at current market price.

The company inked a pact with Mahindra Logistics to strengthen its supply-chain in Eastern India on September 16. According to a media release, Mahindra Logistics will be handling the regional distribution centre measuring one lakh square feet at Dankuni in West Bengal and the first leg of distribution from this facility. The services will be backed up by technologies for transport and warehouse management.

The stock has gained over 12 percent in the last seven days.

At 1015 hrs, Asian Paints was quoting at Rs 1,749.20, down Rs 27.05, or 1.52 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,772.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,738.50.

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 10:27 am

tags #Asian Paints #Buzzing Stocks

