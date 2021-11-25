MARKET NEWS

Asian Paints shares slip as proxy advisory firm flags related party issues, calls for resignation of promoters

The promoters have once again come under fire for related-party transactions between Asian Paints and Paladin Paints & Chemicals, a private company owned by the Dani family.

Moneycontrol News
November 25, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST

Shares of Asian Paints remained under pressure after news reports said proxy advisory firm InGovern pointed out several related party transactions between promoters.

At 10:38am, shares of the paints manufacturer were trading 0.3% lower at Rs 3,149.90 on the BSE. It hit an intraday low of Rs 3,125 and has fallen more than 2.6% in the past five trading sessions.

A report by the Business Standard said that Ingovern observed several related party transactions between Asian Paints and Paladin Paints & Chemicals, a private company owned by the Dani family, who are also promoters of Asian Paints.

Ingovern has reportedly highlighted the likely conflict of interest involving entities controlled by the Danis, which also supply raw material to the paint manufacturer.

According to a report by The Hindu Business Line, Ingovern has also sought the removal of promoters Ashwin Dani and his son Malav Dani from the board.

The markets regulator SEBI is already investigating transactions involving Paladin Paints and Chemicals, the report said.

“On October 24, APL put out an innocuous clarification to a news report. We dug deep. APL’s FY15-16 annual report lists PPCL as a related party from April 22, 2015. But APL, unlike most other companies, ‘does not list out’ the value of RPTs. Only an aggregate value is given. APL needs to present RPT details with each of the promoter-controlled entities, including PPCL, in terms of transaction value, nature of trade..." the report said quoting Ingovern.

“Promoter directors who ‘control’ entities supplying goods to APL should immediately resign,” Ingovern reportedly said in a note.

The latest development comes a month after a whistleblower flagged off related party transactions by the promoters of Asian Paints.
Tags: #Asian Paints #Buzzing Stocks #InGovern
first published: Nov 25, 2021 11:32 am

