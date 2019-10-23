Asian Paints Q2 profit spikes 67% on tax benefits, KBS Anand to retire next year

Asian Paints' second quarter (July-September) consolidated profit shot up significantly by 67 percent YoY to Rs 842.1 crore on the back of corporate tax rate cut benefit.

Revenue from operations in Q2 grew by 9.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,051 crore, with decorative paint business registering a high double-digit volume growth.

"The decorative business segment in India registered a high double-digit volume growth, though lower than that witnessed in the first quarter. Automotive coatings JV (PPG-AP) business continued to be impacted by the slowdown in the automobile industry and even the Industrial Coatings JV (AP-PPG) business was impacted by demand slowdown. The entire coatings business, however, benefited from the benign raw material price environment," KBS Anand, Managing Director & CEO said.

He further said international operations performed better than in the previous quarter, with an improvement in the key units of Nepal and Egypt.

Both the segments in the home improvement category viz. the Kitchen (Sleek) and Bath (Ess Ess) business, were impacted by the slowdown in the real estate construction space, he added.

Revenue from home improvement business grew by 18.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 121 crore in Q2 but at the operating level, the segment posted a loss of Rs 15.53 crore in Q2 against a loss of Rs 12.50 crore in same period last year.

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 13 percent YoY to Rs 954.8 crore and margin rose by 60 bps to 18.9 percent in the quarter ended September 2019.

Numbers missed analyst expectations as revenue was expected at Rs 5,195 crore and EBITDA was estimated at Rs 1,039 crore with margin at 20 percent for the quarter, according to a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18.

Tax expenses for the quarter fell 97 percent to Rs 7.23 crore YoY.

Asian Paints said KBS Anand, MD & CEO, will be retiring from the company on March 31, 2020 and CFO Jayant Merchant will also be retiring on November 26, 2019.

Amit Syngle, Chief Operating Officer, will take charge as new MD and CEO, he added.