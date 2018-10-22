App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 08:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Paints Q2 profit at Rs 506 crore; decorative biz segment sees low double-digit volume growth

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Paint manufacturer, Asian Paints, reported a net profit for the September quarter at Rs 506 crore. The company had reported Rs 593.66 crore during the same quarter of last year, which included profit on account of discontinued operations of Rs 67.47 crore. Hence, the numbers cannot be compared.

Its revenue rose to Rs 4,639 crore against Rs 4,265.3 crore (ex-excise duty) that was posted during the corresponding quarter of last year.

At an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell to Rs 784 crore against Rs 801.2 crore.

The operating margin came in at 16.9 percent against 18.8 percent year on year.

The company further said that decorative business segment in India saw a low double-digit volume growth.

Asian Paints also declared a dividend of Rs 2.85 per share.

“In the international operations, business continued to remain challenging with issues like forex unavailability, high inflation and difficult economic conditions impacting performance. Both the segments in the home improvement category business, performed well in the quarter,” KBS Anand, Managing Director and CEO at Asian Paints said in a statement.

Update: This copy has been updated with figures for last year, which includes profit from discontinued operations. 
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 06:59 pm

tags #Asian Paints #Business #Results

