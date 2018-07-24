Asian Paints Q1 profit likely to jump 32% YoY; Here are 4 factors to watch out for

Asian Paints is likely to report 32 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit for the quarter ended June 30 to Rs 582 crore, according to estimates from Motilal Oswal. On a sequential basis, the company's net profit is likely to record a growth of 17.4 percent.

Ahead of the results on Tuesday, Asian Paints is trading over 1 percent higher and close to its 52-week high of Rs 1,465.10. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 1,461.50 in the first one hour of the trade.

The domestic brokerage firm expects the revenues to grow 22 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 4,650 crore in 1QFY19, with 16 percent volume growth in the domestic decorative business.

“We note that crude prices are up 49 percent YoY and 11 percent QoQ in 1QFY19. The magnitude of price movement in crude derivatives is lower vis-à-vis crude prices,” the report added.

Asian Paints took a price increase of 1.4 percent from March 1, 2018 and another 2 percent from May 1, 2018. The operating margin is likely to expand by 150 bps to 18.9 percent, with EBITDA growing at 32.5 percent YoY in 1QFY19.

The stock trades at 50.4x/42.4x FY19E/20E EPS of Rs 25.6/Rs30.4. Motilal Oswal has a neutral rating on the stock.

Key factors to watch for:

a) Volume growth trends and demand scenario in urban and rural geographies

b) Demand outlook for industrial paints

c) Outlook for raw materials/pricing actions

d) Quarterly market share trend