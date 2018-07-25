App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Paints falls 3% even as Q1 profit rises 30%; top brokerages hike target price

The firm started off the financial year 2018-19 with 30 percent profit growth in June quarter, backed by operational performance and product price hike. The growth was also due to low base in the previous year.

Shares of Asian Paints fell around 3 percent as investors looked to book profits in the stock following its good show in the June quarter.

Consolidated profit for the quarter stood at Rs 571.3 crore, which increased from Rs 440.7 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

Consolidated profit for the quarter stood at Rs 571.3 crore, which increased from Rs 440.7 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

Revenue from operations grew by 15.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,390 crore with double digit volume growth in the decorative paint business.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 31.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 874.5 crore and margin expanded by 250 basis points to 19.9 percent in Q1FY19. Asian Paints said it is taking steps to pass on the benefit of

GST rate reduction to the customers but it is seeing a continuous increase in raw material prices and expects an inflation of almost 10 percent in the second quarter.

The company further said it has passed only a part of this impact through the cumulative 3.3 percent price increases taken in March and May and should have ideally looked at further price increase. "However, we may need to defer it due to the GST rate

reduction."

Brokerages have largely cheered the results, particularly the volume growth. They expect GST rate cuts to further add to the growth for Asian Paints, going forward.

Brokerage: Bank of America Merrill Lynch | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,650

The global research firm said that strong June quarter was backed by double-digit volume growth. Additionally, GST rate cut will give fresh impetus to growth. Going forward, price hikes will cover any input cost inflation to be taken over time.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Downgrade to Outperform from Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,650 from Rs 1,460

The brokerage house observed that the firm had good growth with strong margin expansion. It also benefitted from low GST base and 12%+ volume growth in India. It has raised EPS estimates by 3-4% to factor in better margins.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 1,300 from Rs 1,220

Macquarie observed that Q1FY19 results were in line, but Q2 may be challenging. Benefits of GST tax rate cut to emerge in medium term on premiumisation side and volume growth trends from Q4 continued in Q1 as well. It expects price hikes to help

maintain gross margins.

Brokerage: JPMorgan | Rating: Neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,300

JPMorgan observed that the good June quarter was led by a margin beat. Raw material inflation continues; Management expects 10% increase, it said, adding that price hikes have been deferred due to GST rate cut and that could weigh on near-term margins.

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,650 from Rs 1,385

Jefferies said that the firm had a healthy Q1. It expects GST to help offset raw material pressures going ahead. Recent GST cut-led volume uptick will help deliver strong operating leverage, it added.

At 12:18 hrs Asian Paints was quoting at Rs 1,460.10, down Rs 6.60, or 0.45 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 12:25 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Result Analysis

