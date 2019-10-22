App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Paints down 1% ahead of Q2 results

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects a 13 percent YoY growth revenue at Rs 5,242.1 crore, with nearly 9 percent volume growth in the domestic decorative business.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shares of Asian Paints declined over a percent on BSE on October 22 ahead of the company's July-September quarter earnings.

Brokerage firms are expecting the company to report a healthy set of numbers.

Brokerage Edelweiss Securities anticipates Asian Paints' revenue to increase 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,101.6 crore against Rs 4,639.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) is expected to grow 30.1 percent YoY to Rs 1,020.3 crore and profit after tax (PAT) may grow 31 percent YoY to Rs 662.9 crore, Edelweiss Securities said.

Also read: Asian Paints Q2 preview: Healthy revenue, PAT numbers, but softer volume growth likely

Kotak Securities expects continued resilience in decorative paints volume growth, partly aided by unorganised-to-organised shift after July 2018 GST rate cut, especially in the low-value products.

Brokerages said demand scenario across urban and rural areas, market-share trends, the outlook for key raw materials, commentary on pricing action and the timeline on profitability in the Sleek and Ess Ess businesses will be the key monitorables after the Q2 results are unveiled.

Shares of Asian Paints traded 1.19 percent down at Rs 1,795 on BSE around 1020 hours IST.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 10:36 am

