'Asian Paints, Dabur among 5 stocks that can return 10-16% in August series'

Nifty failed to hold on to its gains after a late surge as the market turned volatile towards the close of the session on July 23. Nifty finally settled at 11,331 marginally lower by 0.13 percent.

The broader market indices i.e. the BSE Midcap lost 0.56 percent while the BSE Smallcap was up by 0.38 percent for the day. For the last couple of days, the index is hovering around rising support trend line connecting lows of 10,005 and 10,586 which comes around 11,340.

The market has good support at 11,340-11,300 levels. But, the index needs to clear immediate resistance of 11,400-11,420 for the bounce back to be seen towards 11,500 and then possibly 11,600 levels.

A break below 11,300 could extend the decline towards 11,100-11,000 where the next support is seen.

Here are top five stocks that could give 10-16 percent return in August series:

Power Grid Corporation: Buy| LTP: Rs 210| Stop loss: Rs 199| Target: Rs 245| Upside: 16 percent

The stock touched an all-time high of Rs 226 in July'17 and then corrected down towards Rs 172. It has consolidated between Rs 205 and Rs 172 for the last one year with above-average volumes that suggests accumulation at lower levels.

The lows of the consolidation were formed at the 200-week moving average that indicates a value area for the stock. In late June, the stock witnessed a breakout from the consolidation range with strong momentum and volumes.

It crossed the falling resistance trend line of the correction connecting highs of Rs 226 and Rs 216. For the last four weeks, the stock has been consolidating in the range of Rs 211 and Rs 200 above the breakout level and closed at a high of the range.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic have given a positive crossover with their respective averages on the daily chart suggesting that it is likely to resume its uptrend.

Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips towards Rs 207, with a stop loss below Rs 199 and a target of Rs 245.

Asian Paints Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 1,429| Stop loss: Rs 1,370| Target: Rs 1,600| Upside: 12 percent

The stock is in an uptrend forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the weekly charts. It is trending higher in a rising channel on the weekly chart.

The stock formed a double bottom pattern with lows at Rs 1,300 odd levels. It witnessed a strong momentum from lower levels. The stock took support near the recent low formed around 100-week moving average.

The price has also given a breakout on the upside from Bollinger Band with the expansion of bands indicating a continuation of the trend in the direction of the breakout on the daily chart.

The Relative strength index and Stochastic have given a positive crossover with their respective averages on the weekly chart. Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips towards Rs 1,405 with a stop loss below Rs 1,370 and a target of Rs 1,600.

HDFC Life Insurance: Buy| LTP: Rs 508| Stop loss: Rs 480| Target: Rs 580| Upside: 14 percent

The stock witnessed consolidation between Rs 420 and Rs 345 to form a base. In late May, it witnessed a breakout. Since then, it has been in an uptrend forming higher tops and higher bottoms.

The stock has seen good volumes since its February low of Rs 345 indicating continuous buying momentum during its up move. Looking at the broader structure, the stock is forming a bottoming pattern on the weekly chart and will see a fresh breakout above Rs 548.

The Average Directional Index (ADX) line, an indicator of uptrend strength has moved above the equilibrium level of 20 with rising Plus Directional line above the neutral level on the weekly chart.

Thus, stock can be bought at current levels and on dips towards Rs 500 with a stop loss below Rs 480, and a target of Rs 580.

Dabur India Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 424| Stop loss: Rs 405| Target: Rs 480| Upside: 13 percent

After hitting an all-time high of Rs 490 in August last year, the stock declined towards Rs 360. It has seen a bounce back from the strong support level of Rs 360 where multiple lows and previous highs are seen. Thus, indicating as value area for stock.

The price has moved above the long-term 200-day moving average with strong momentum and volumes. It is trading at an almost four-month high.

ADX line has moved above the equilibrium level of 20 with Plus Directional line above the neutral level on the daily chart.

Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips towards Rs 418 with a stop loss below Rs 405 and a target of Rs 480.

Apollo Tyres Ltd: Sell| LTP: Rs 168| Stop loss: Rs 174| Target: Rs 150| Downside: 10 percent

The stock is in a downtrend forming lower tops and lower bottoms on daily and weekly charts. The stock has broken the key support level of Rs 172 and closed below it.

It has formed long bearish candle with high volumes indicating selling pressure and suggesting a continuation of the downtrend.

The price has given a breakout on the downside from the Bollinger Band, and with an expansion of bands indicates a continuation of the trend in the direction of breakout on the daily chart.

ADX line has moved above the equilibrium level of 20 rising Minus Directional line above the neutral level on the weekly chart.

Thus, stock can be sold at current levels and on rise to Rs 170 with a stop loss above 174, and a target of 150.

The author is Head of Technical and Derivatives, Sanctum Wealth Management.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.