172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|asian-markets-under-pressure-as-wall-street-falters-covid-19-cases-rise-5985091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 07:19 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Asian markets under pressure as Wall Street falters, COVID-19 cases rise

Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures slipped 0.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were down 0.59%.

Reuters
Representative Image
Representative Image

Asian stocks came under pressure on Tuesday as a deadline for U.S. lawmakers to pass an economic stimulus bill approached and record daily coronavirus infections in Europe ignited concerns about more severe lockdowns.

In early Asia trade, Australian stocks dipped at the open while MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.06%.

Chris Weston, the head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone, attributed the decline to worries about Washington’s stimulus package and positioning ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

Close

“Do you really want to hold those exposures into what could be a volatility event?” Weston said. “We’re getting into the Wild West territory where it becomes more whippy.”

related news

Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures slipped 0.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were down 0.59%.

Investors await earnings later in the week for companies including Netflix Inc and Tesla Inc.

They were also waiting to see if the final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Thursday shifts the trajectory of the election.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States last week rose 13% to more than 393,000, approaching levels last seen during a summer peak, according to a Reuters analysis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.44%, the S&P 500 was 1.63% lower and the Nasdaq Composite settled down 1.65%.

The dollar edged lower on Monday as investors were cautiously optimistic that U.S. lawmakers could agree on a fiscal stimulus package ahead of the elections, and that a coronavirus vaccine will be ready by year-end.

The dollar index fell 0.304%, with the euro up 0.02% to $1.1768.

Treasury yields pared earlier increases on Monday while oil prices dipped partly because Libya plans to boost output.
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 07:19 am

tags #Asian markets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.