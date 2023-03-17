 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Asian markets take breather from banking turmoil, capping tumultuous week

Reuters
Mar 17, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

Overnight, the European Central Bank (ECB) delivered an inflation-fighting 50 basis point rate hike in line with oft-repeated guidance, with sentiment buttressed by the Swiss National Bank's massive support for Credit Suisse Group AG, which sent the troubled lender's shares 20% higher.

Asian Markets

Asian markets extended a risk rally on Wall Street on Friday to end a tumultuous week that saw a brewing banking crisis send bond yields plunging while market participants sharply lowered expectations of future interest rate hikes in Western economies.

Overnight, the European Central Bank (ECB) delivered an inflation-fighting 50 basis point rate hike in line with oft-repeated guidance, with sentiment buttressed by the Swiss National Bank's massive support for Credit Suisse Group AG, which sent the troubled lender's shares 20% higher.

Further helping sentiment, as many as 11 U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co will deposit as much as $30 billion into First Republic Bank. Investors welcomed the move by sending the stricken lender's stock 10% higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.9% on Friday, erasing earlier losses this week. Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.5%.