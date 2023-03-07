 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian markets steady as investors await Fed chair's testimony

Reuters
Mar 07, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was flat after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. The index is up 2.9% so far this month.

Asian financial markets were little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell due to start later in the day for clues on the central bank's next move on interest rates.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes reached 3.9675%, compared with its U.S. close of 3.983% on Monday.

The two-year yield , which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 4.8945% compared with a U.S. close of 4.894%.