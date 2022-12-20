 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian markets mostly weaker as investors question China reopening

Reuters
Dec 20, 2022 / 07:36 AM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2% after U.S. stocks ended the previous session lower. The index is down 0.1% so far this month.

Asian share markets were trading mostly in negative territory on Tuesday, as investors anticipated a somewhat rocky road for China's unwinding of COVID restrictions and the prospect that U.S interest rates will rise higher than expected in 2023.

China is pushing on with easing restrictions after three years of COVID-19 lockdowns which is leaving to investors to question how financial markets will react to the reopening.

"The positive reaction to the reopening is starting to give way to the realisation that it's going to be a lumpy path for China to get there," JP Morgan Asset Management's global market strategist Kerry Craig told Reuters.

"Once they do reopen, there will be positive sentiment and China will become a growth story for the world again."

Australian shares on Tuesday were down 0.72%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.34%.