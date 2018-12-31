Asian Granito sinks 13% on arrest of promoter and managing director

Asian Granito India shares fell 13 percent intraday Monday after the arrest of promoter and managing director by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested company's promoter and MD Mukeshbhai Patel for a case related to an amount of Rs 3.5 crore.

Patel had been granted a bail on December 29, the company said in its filing.

At 15:16 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 178.70, down Rs 7.70, or 4.13 percent on the BSE.