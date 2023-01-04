 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian equities rise, dollar sways as focus firmly on Fed minutes

Reuters
Jan 04, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.91%, set for a third straight day of gains for the year. The index fell 20% in 2022. Japan's Nikkei lost 1.12% in early trade, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.28%.

Asian equities rose on Wednesday, while the dollar was on the back foot after a steep spike overnight, with investors keenly awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting to gauge the path forward for interest rates.

Overnight, Wall Street's main indexes closed lower with the biggest drags from Tesla and Apple as U.S. equities make a slow start to the year after their steepest annual losses since 2008 in 2022. [.N]

China's stocks opened flat, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opened roughly 1% higher. Investors have pinned their hopes on a swift post-COVID era recovery in China after the country started dismantling strict curbs.

"The market has made a pretty tentative start to the year ... (and) is still grappling with the notion of what we are going to see from the Fed this year," said Rob Carnell, head of ING's Asia-Pacific research.

"There are two camps out there and they are wrestling for dominance in terms of the view. Some days higher-for-longer wins some days higher-then-lower camp wins," Carnell said.