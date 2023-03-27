 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Asia wary, US stock futures up on SVB reports

Reuters
Mar 27, 2023 / 06:22 AM IST

Helping nerves were reports First Citizens BancShares Inc was in advanced talks to acquire Silicon Valley Bank from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Asian markets

Asian shares followed U.S. stock futures higher on Monday on hopes authorities were working to ring fence stress in the global banking system, even as the cost of insuring against default neared dangerous levels.

Helping nerves were reports First Citizens BancShares Inc was in advanced talks to acquire Silicon Valley Bank from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

S&P 500 futures firmed 0.5% in early trade while Nasdaq futures added 0.4%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1%, with trading cautious. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.1% and South Korea 0.2%.