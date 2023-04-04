 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Asia stocks wobble as OPEC+ output cuts, weak US data raise uncertainty

Reuters
Apr 04, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

An announcement on Sunday of output target cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, propelled oil prices higher and complicated the inflation outlook. Brent crude was up 0.5% to $85.39 per barrel, after jumping over 6% overnight.

Asia stocks wobble as OPEC+ output cuts, weak US data raise uncertainty

Asian stocks dithered on Tuesday as investors grappled with inflation concerns in the wake of the surprise cuts to the OPEC+ group's oil output targets, while treasury yields retreated after frail U.S. manufacturing sector data.

An announcement on Sunday of output target cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, propelled oil prices higher and complicated the inflation outlook. Brent crude was up 0.5% to $85.39 per barrel, after jumping over 6% overnight.

Investors were also assessing Monday's economic data, which showed U.S. manufacturing activity in March slumped to its lowest level in nearly three years as new orders plunged, and analysts said activity could decline further due to tighter credit conditions.

"A weakening trend has been in place since May last year, but recent banking turmoil may have dented confidence further," ANZ analysts said in a note.