Asia stocks steady as Credit Suisse buyout brings relief

Reuters
Mar 20, 2023 / 06:10 AM IST

S&P 500 futures rose 0.7% in bumpy trade and bonds fell as investors reckoned less immediate fears of financial instability reduced the likelihood of rate cuts later this year.

Asian Markets

Asian stocks steadied and U.S futures rose on Monday in relief at a weekend rescue deal for Credit Suisse and a concerted effort from central banks to shore up the mood, though trade was tense and volatile as contagion fears stalked financial shares.

Beaten-down bank shares bounced 1% in Tokyo, while the broader Nikkei fell 0.2%. Financials in Australia fell 0.8% and the ASX 200 fell 0.5%.

In a little over a week, the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank - which has roiled confidence in the banking system - has brought a globally systemic lender to its knees.