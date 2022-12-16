 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asia stocks slide toward weekly loss as central banks plough on with rate hikes

Reuters
Dec 16, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Interest rates went up in Europe, Britain, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Mexico and Taiwan on Thursday, following a U.S. rate hike on Wednesday and central bankers' vows to keep on raising rates until inflation is tamed had markets worried about a potential recession.

Asia stocks fell for a second day in a row on Friday, and were headed for their worst week in two months, after a slew of central banks raised interests rates and warned there were more hikes to come next year.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.65% and was down 2.1% on the week.

Japan's Nikkei fell 1.5%.

Overnight on Wall Street the S&P 500 had its biggest percentage drop in more than a month and fell 2.5%.

Longer-dated bonds were firm and the U.S. dollar rallied. [US/][FRX/]