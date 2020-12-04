PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Asia stocks set for small gains as US advances fiscal stimulus

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.13% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were flat.
Reuters
Dec 4, 2020 / 08:12 AM IST

Investors in Asia geared up for modest stock gains on Friday as U.S. legislators wrangled over a fiscal stimulus and negotiations over a Brexit trade deal continued.

A $908 billion U.S. coronavirus aid plan gained momentum in U.S. Congress on Thursday, buoying U.S. markets.

"The U.S. fiscal situation is pretty fluid, but it's more encouraging than in the beginning of the week," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney. "But there's too much uncertainty to do anything with a great degree of confidence."

The European Union and Britain continued trying to secure a Brexit trade deal, with diverging views on how far off the sides were from a deal.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.02%. Australia's S&P ASX 200 rose 0.26%.

Related stories

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.13% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were flat.

Wall Street stocks were mixed, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high, lifted by Tesla Inc, while the S&P 500 fell after a report that Pfizer Inc had slashed the target for the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.29%.

The dollar cratered on Thursday to its weakest level in more than 2-1/2 years as signs of progress toward U.S. fiscal stimulus and optimism about COVID-19 vaccines kept investors hopeful.

U.S. Treasury yields fell as the market looked ahead to the November employment coming Friday.

An agreement among major oil producers to a slight increase in production lifted Brent crude prices by 1% to their highest since early March on Thursday.
Reuters
TAGS: #Asian markets
first published: Dec 4, 2020 08:12 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.