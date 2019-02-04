App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 07:51 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Asia stocks quiet, dollar supported after upbeat US jobs data

Japan’s Nikkei added 0.4 percent.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Asia stocks were barely moved on Monday, staying near a four-month high after Wall Street’s tepid pre-weekend performance, while the dollar was supported against the yen following strong US jobs and manufacturing data.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was basically unchanged, capped below the four-month peak scaled on Friday.

Japan’s Nikkei added 0.4 percent.

China’s financial markets are closed all week for the Lunar New Year holiday.

related news

Wall Street ended mixed on Friday, as optimism from a surge in January US job growth was offset by a weaker-than-expected outlook from Amazon.com Inc that battered retail stocks.

The Dow nudged up 0.26 percent while the Nasdaq shed 0.25 percent.

“Key points for the markets this week will be how the remaining US corporate earnings releases turn out, and whether they are in line with recent upbeat data,” said Junichi Ishikawa, senior FX strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

“While corporate earnings and fundamentals remain key, political developments, notably the US-China trade situation, remain potential risk factors,” he said.

A US Labor Department report on Friday showed nonfarm payrolls jumped by a stronger-than-forecast 304,000 jobs last month, the largest gain since February 2018.

That report, along with better-than-expected ISM manufacturing activity numbers for January, pointed to underlying strength in the world’s biggest economy.

The robust economic data triggered a sharp rebound in US Treasury yields, in turn lifting the dollar.

On Monday, the US currency was a shade higher at 109.55 yen after advancing 0.6 percent on Friday.

The euro was little changed at USD 1.1455 after getting pulled back from a high of USD 1.1488 on Friday.

The Australian dollar was steady at USD 0.7250 after slipping 0.4 percent the previous session.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield was at 2.691 percent after climbing nearly 6 basis points on Friday to pull away from a four-week low of 2.619 percent earlier last week.

US crude oil futures inched down 0.04 percent to USD 55.24 per barrel after surging 2.7 percent on Friday.

Oil prices had rallied on the upbeat US jobs report, signs that Washington’s sanctions on Venezuelan exports have helped tighten supply and data showing US drillers cut the number of oil rigs.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 07:51 am

tags #Asian markets

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.