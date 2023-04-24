 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asia stocks off to slow start in earnings-rich week

Reuters
Apr 24, 2023 / 06:18 AM IST

Asian shares started cautiously on Monday in a week packed with economic data and central bank meetings, along with earnings from the tech giants that have kept the S&P 500 afloat so far this year.

Early action was sluggish in the wake of Friday's surprisingly strong surveys of business activity which reinforced the case for higher interest rates.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1%, while Japan's Nikkei nudged up 0.2%.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both eased 0.2% ahead of a busy week of earnings.