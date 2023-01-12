 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asia stocks hit 7-month high on China and CPI bets

Reuters
Jan 12, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST

Following gains for Wall Street indexes overnight, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5% and touched an almost seven-month high.

Asian stock markets mostly pushed higher on Thursday, ahead of U.S. consumer price data that investors hope will confirm inflation is in retreat, while the yen rose with a report Japan will next week review the side-effects of its ultra-easy policy.

Japan's Nikkei wobbled 0.2% lower. Bonds were bought around the world overnight and the U.S. dollar wavered, to touch a seven-month low at $1.0776 per euro.

Due at 1330 GMT, economists expect the rise in core U.S. consumer prices slowed to an annual pace of 5.7% in December, from 6% a month earlier. Month-on-month headline inflation is seen at zero.

The hope is that falling inflation reduces the need for interest rate hikes, and markets have priced better-than-even odds that the Federal Reserve slows its cracking pace and hikes by 25 basis points, rather than 50, at next month's meeting.

"(It) is the CPI number that could help settle the debate for the February meeting," said NatWest Markets' U.S. rates strategist Jan Nevruzi.