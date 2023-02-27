 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asia stocks face rate squeeze, dollar gets the benefit

Reuters
Feb 27, 2023

Asian shares slipped on Monday as markets were forced to price in ever-loftier peaks for U.S. and European interest rates, slugging bonds globally and underpinning the dollar near multi-week highs.

Investors are braced for more challenging U.S. data including the closely-watched ISM measures of manufacturing and services, the latter being especially important following January's startling spike in activity.

There are also at least six Federal Reserve policy makers on the speaking diary this week to offer a running commentary on the likelihood of further rate hikes.

China has manufacturing surveys and the National People's Congress kicks off at the weekend and will see new economic policy targets and policies, as well as a reshuffling of government officials.