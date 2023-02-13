 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asia stocks ease, bonds brace for US data test

Feb 13, 2023

An air of geopolitical mystery was added by news the U.S air force had shot down a flying object near the Canadian border, the fourth object downed this month.

Asian Markets

Asian shares slipped on Monday as investors hunkered down for U.S. inflation and retail sales data that could jolt the outlook for interest rates globally, while tempering or accelerating the recent spike in bond yields.

Officials declined to say whether it resembled the large white Chinese balloon that was shot down earlier this month.

In any case, it provided an extra excuse for caution and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1%, after losing 2.2% last week.