Asia stocks choppy as investors cautious after disappointing China data

Reuters
Nov 30, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.02% at 0201 GMT, paring earlier losses. At current levels, the index is set to post its biggest monthly gain since April 1999.

Asian shares wobbled on Wednesday as investors remain cautious about China's path to reopening its economy after it released disappointing manufacturing data, with China and Hong Kong stocks wiping out strong gains from the previous day.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's benchmark CSI300 Index, though, opened down 0.4% and 0.3% respectively, with China's factory activity contracting at a faster-than-expected pace in November.

China's factory activity deepened this month, an official survey showed on Wednesday, weighed down by softening global demand and COVID-19 restrictions.

The losses in Hong Kong and China reversed positive sentiment from Tuesday, when Chinese officials said the country would speed up COVID-19 vaccinations for elderly people.

The vaccination push was seen as crucial to unwinding nearly three years of strict curbs in the world's second-largest economy that have eroded economic growth, disrupted the lives of millions and sparked unprecedented protests this past weekend.